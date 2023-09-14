DSWD starts CFW payout for college students under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Second to fourth year college student-beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program receive cash-for-work at the City of Malabon University on Thursday (September 14).

Under the program, college students from select state universities and colleges (SUCs) as well as local government-run universities in NCR were trained to become tutors to conduct reading sessions for struggling and non-reader elementary learners and as Youth Development Workers (YDWs) to conduct Nanay-Tatay module sessions for parents and guardians of grade school beneficiaries.

In exchange for the work rendered, tutors and YDWs will receive CFW, with a daily rate of Php 570.