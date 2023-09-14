Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>DSWD starts CFW payout for college students under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program
Miscellaneous

DSWD starts CFW payout for college students under Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

Journal Online13

CFW payout for college students

Second to fourth year college student-beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program receive cash-for-work at the City of Malabon University on Thursday (September 14).

Under the program, college students from select state universities and colleges (SUCs) as well as local government-run universities in NCR were trained to become tutors to conduct reading sessions for struggling and non-reader elementary learners and as Youth Development Workers (YDWs) to conduct Nanay-Tatay module sessions for parents and guardians of grade school beneficiaries.

In exchange for the work rendered, tutors and YDWs will receive CFW, with a daily rate of Php 570.

Journal Online