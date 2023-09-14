DSWD starts SLP-cash aid payouts in Occidental Mindoro

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office MIMAROPA, starts the distribution of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-cash assistance on Thursday (September 14) to identified micro rice retailers from different municipalities in Occidental Mindoro province.

In a payout held at the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) in San Jose municipal hall, the DSWD provided Php 15,000 worth of cash aid to micro retailers affected by the rice price cap from the municipalities of San Jose, Sablayan, Calintaan, Mamburao, and Sta. Cruz.