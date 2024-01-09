DSWD strengthens collab with Bangsamoro Parliament, MNLF for peace, development

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Member of Parliament and Vice Chair of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Central Committee MP Romeo Sema signify their commitment to strengthen the agency’s peace and development initiatives during a meeting on Tuesday (January 9) at the DSWD Central Office.

As agreed upon by both parties, among the steps to be undertaken is the improvement of the sustainable livelihood programs in some communities in the Bangsamoro, in coordination with the BARMM Ministry of Social Services Department.

Both Usec. Tanjusay and MP Sema also firmed up partnerships in improving key aspects of the DSWD peace and development case management toolkits, including the mainstreaming Bangsamoro communities toward nation-building by conducting focus group discussions in Maguindanao, Sulu, and Lanao provinces.

Asst. Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Arnel Garcia joined Usec. Tanjusay during the meeting.