DSWD strengthens cybersecurity measures amid global talent shortage

Members of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team from the Central Office and Northern Luzon field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) give their thumbs up after attending the three-day workshop on strengthening cybersecurity measures.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues its proactive approach in bolstering cybersecurity measures as the DSWD held another cybersecurity workshop for its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team from October 6 to 8.

The three-day workshop attended by ICT personnel from the Northern Luzon field offices is part of a series of regular cybersecurity initiatives as directed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian when he assumed office in February.

Cybersecurity remains a top priority for the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) and the Information and Communications Technology Management Service (ICTMS) which are both being managed by Assistant Secretary Julius Gorospe, who is also the chief information officer (CIO) of the DSWD.

“With the support of technology partners, the DSWD is committed to ensuring that its personnel are well-trained and that the ICTMS invests continuously in tools to safeguard the department’s data and digital infrastructure,” Asst. Secretary Gorospe said.

A highlight of the recent workshop was the “Capture the Flag” (CTF) exercise, which is a cybersecurity competition where participants compete to solve security-related challenges and capture virtual flags, each representing a specific achievement.

“Such exercises are instrumental in honing the skills of cybersecurity professionals, promoting teamwork, and simulating real-world cyber threats in a controlled environment,” the CIO pointed out.

A team composed of Paul Gerard P. Guray of Field Office 1 (Ilocos Region), Derreck Alan V. Bengson of FO- CAR, and Andres B. Abong of FO-2 (Cagayan Valley Region) stood out as they clinched the highest score in the exercise.

Asst. Sec. Gorospe explained that the global landscape for cybersecurity talent is competitive, with a noticeable shortage in the Philippines and worldwide.

“Despite these challenges, DSWD remains steadfast in its commitment to bolster its cybersecurity measures,” he said.

The CIO emphasized that the DSWD recognizes the importance of protecting the digital information of the countless Filipinos it serves.

“By ensuring the security and integrity of its digital infrastructure, DSWD reaffirms its dedication to the welfare and safety of the Filipino people,” Asst. Sec. Gorospe said.

The DSWD encourages the public to remain confident in the department’s efforts and assures that cybersecurity will always be a top priority, according to Asst. Sec. Gorospe.

“The ICT initiatives are a testament to DSWD’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the information and trust of the people it serves,” the CIO said.