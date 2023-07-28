388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues innovating ways to streamline its social protection programs by ensuring that digital interventions are integrated into the Department’s processes.

Following the strong commitment expressed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to “fully embrace” digitalization during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), the DSWD is now geared toward improving the implementation of its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program with the use of a digital platform.

Last June, the Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore of India (IIIT-B), leveraging the potential of the open-source government-to-person or OpenG2P service delivery platform into the DSWD’s AICS program implementation.

OpenG2P is an online platform technology developed by IIIT-B that enables the government to provide citizen-centric services and facilitate a seamless, more transparent, and efficient service delivery through the use of the PhilSys Identification Card (PhilID).

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore,” Assistant Secretary Julius Exequel B. Gorospe, the chief information officer of the DSWD, said.

The DSWD chief information officer noted that integrating the platform into the AICS program will establish a more inclusive, safe, and empowering service for individuals in need, ensuring that assistance reaches the most vulnerable and marginalized in a timely manner.

The Department, in partnership with IIIT-B, the World Bank, and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), initiated the pilot testing of the OpenG2P integration to the AICS process to some clients at the DSWD Central Office from July 3 to 7.

A total of 158 clients seeking assistance under the AICS program were enrolled and benefitted from the OpenG2P platform during the pilot test using the physical or digital copies of their Philsys ID, as means of verification and authentication.

The clients were registered in the OpenG2P platform using their Philsys ID and underwent a streamlined process of requesting AICS, that avoided the long lines.

“Together, we aim to harness the power of technology to create a service delivery system that truly caters to the diverse needs of our citizens during times of crisis. The integration of OpenG2P and PhilSys Authentication is a testament to our commitment to stay at the forefront of innovation and serve our fellow citizens better,” Asst. Secretary Gorospe pointed out.

Asst. Secretary Gorospe explained that the integration of OpenG2P and PhilSys Authentication into the AICS program is expected to unlock unparalleled benefits for both beneficiaries and service providers.

The second phase of the pilot test is set for September, incorporating digital payments in the AICS process.

Through this digital innovation, the DSWD endeavors for a streamlined process of AICS that has a secured identity verification for its clients, providing the best customer experience in delivering assistance to individuals in crisis situations, as envisioned by the Marcos Administration.