DSWD supports DILG’s anti-TIP and VAWC initiative

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as the chair of the Inter-Agency Council on Violence Against Women and their Children (IACVAWC), supports the initiatives of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in protecting the victim-survivors of violence committed against women and children and human trafficking.

During the National Launching of the DILG Anti-Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Anti-Violence against Women and their Children (VAWC) Resource Materials on Tuesday (August 15), Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who was represented by DSWD Assistant Secretary Elaine F. Fallarcuna, lauded the DILG for developing the resource materials that would prevent the emergence of human trafficking and VAWC.

“These resource materials, which will serve as the guide of the local government units and concerned national government agencies on the implementation of programs, projects, and activities for victim-survivors, is a big step in our fight to put an end to all forms of violence committed against women and trafficking in persons,” Asst. Secretary Fallarcuna said as she delivered the message of Secretary Gatchalian.

The DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Gatchalian, also vowed to continue to protect the most vulnerable and disadvantaged Filipinos.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development, as the chair of the Inter-Agency Council on Violence Against Women and their Children and co-chair of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, is one with you in protecting the most vulnerable sectors, particularly the victims of human trafficking and violence against women and children… Let us continue to create a community where women, children, and all Filipinos are safe,” Asst. Secretary Fallarcuna pointed out.

The resource materials entitled Anti-VAWC and Anti-TIP Roadshow (Participant Resource Material); Anti-VAWC and Anti-TIP Roadshow Roadshow (Facilitator Handbook); Manual on Drafting an Anti-TIP Ordinance; and Manual on the Operationalization for Local Committees on Anti-TIP and VAWC (LCAT-VAWC) were developed by DILG, in partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Australia Counter Trafficking (ASEAN-ACT).