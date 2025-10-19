DSWD swiftly sends Php720K in initial relief aid to families affected by TS ‘Ramil’

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has initially provided Php720,925 in aid to families affected by Tropical Storm (TS) Ramil, an agency official reported on Sunday (October 19).

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the initial aid consisted of 382 family food packs (FFPs) and 547 ready-to-eat-food (RTEF) boxes.

“Nagsimula na po tayong mamigay ng paunang relief aid sa mga apektadong pamilya ng Bagyong Ramil. Kaagapay po tayo ng mga local government units (LGUs) para makapagbigay ng agarang tulong at kapanatagan sa mga apektadong pamilya, na palaging bilin ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., tuwing may sakuna,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Sunday (October 19).

Heavy rains spawned by TS Ramil has so far affected a total of 14,500 families or 30,368 individuals from 147 barangays in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 5 (Bicol Region), and 6 (Western Visayas).

Of those affected, 3,028 families or 7,834 persons are taking temporary shelter in 131 evacuation centers across the four affected regions.

“Sa Bicol Region, kung saan nagkaroon ng suspension ng sea travel, agad pong nagpa-abot ang mga disaster response personnel natin ng RTEF sa mga locally stranded individuals. Mabilis rin tayong nakapamahagi dito sa Sorsogon, kung saan unang nag-landfall itong Bagyong Ramil,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DSWD expects more LGU requests for augmentation support as the number of affected families is projected to rise once data consolidation is completed and ‘Ramil’ exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the DSWD spokesperson.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao affirmed that the agency is well-equipped to provide more aid if the need arises, with close to 2 million FFPs already prepositioned across agency warehouses nationwide.

“Bagamat marami pong pinagkakaabalahan ang DSWD dahil na rin sa mga major earthquakes na nangyari at bagyo na sunod-sunod na nanalasa nitong nakaraan ay sapat po at tuloy-tuloy ang replenishment ng relief supplies natin and we are in solidarity with our President in ensuring that no Filipino would go hungry in times of disasters or emergencies,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DSWD also maintains more than Php169 million in stand-by funds ready to be tapped for ongoing disaster response operations. (LSJ)