DSWD takes pride on Cordilleran ex-4Ps monitored child who is now a licensed physician

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has lauded the success of a former monitored child of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who has recently passed the 2025 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

In a Facebook post, the DSWD Field Office (FO) – Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) congratulated Dr. Mitzi Isican Waclin, a native of Barangay Poblacion in Buguias, Benguet, for her milestone achievement.

DSWD spokesperson Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao said Mitzi was part of a household that was enlisted to the 4Ps in 2012 and has since received monthly grants to help her stay in school and meet her daily needs until she completed senior high school.

“Dr. Mitzi is a living proof to what the 4Ps stands for — giving hope and opportunity to children from disadvantaged families so they can stay in school and pursue their dreams despite financial limitations,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said on Friday (October 24).

Mitzi’s family officially graduated from the 4Ps in 2023. But even after exiting, she continued to persevere until she finished her undergraduate college and later took up Medicine.

Mitzi bravely juggled her responsibilities as a medical student, clinical clerk, and a mother. All these she was able to accomplish through sleepless nights and never-ending backlogs.

“She pushed through, and now, the ‘M.D.’ that will soon be annexed to her last name is going to immortalize just how committed she really was in the career path that she pursued,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the DSWD takes pride in all 4Ps children who transform their lives through education, as their stories highlight the essence of the program as a human capital investment initiative.

“With perseverance and the right support, dreams do come true. We hope Mitzi’s story inspires other beneficiaries to keep striving—until it is finally their time to turn the tassel, stride into their sought career, and earn the title they have long dreamed of placing beside their name,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

Mitzi is now among the 4Ps roster of successful former monitored children with a significant number of them graduating with Latin Honors and topping licensure examinations.

Since its birth in 2008 and eventual institutionalization in 2019 through Republic Act No. 11310, the 4Ps has served as the government’s flagship poverty reduction strategy, investing in the health, nutrition, and education of children from poor households. (LSJ)