DSWD, TESDA eye skills training as condition for Food Stamp Program

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu discuss ways on how to link skills training as one of the conditions for inclusion in the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program during a meeting on Tuesday (June 18) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

Once considered as a condition for the program, beneficiaries should undergo skills training to enable them to establish their own small business that could serve as their source of income.

Present during the meeting were TESDA Deputy Director-General (DDG) for Policies and Planning Rosanna A. Urdaneta, CESO II; DDG for Partnership and Special Concerns Vidal D. Villanueva III; Qualifications and Standards Office Executive Director (ED) El Cid H. Castillo, Partnership and Linkages Office ED Floramel Joy C. Songsong, Regional Operations Management Office ED Rosalina S. Constantino, and Planning Office Assistant ED Katherine Amor A. Zarsadias.