DSWD thanks WFP for continued help in Cebu disaster ops

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) thanked the World Food Programme (WFP) for establishing a Multi-functional Storage Unit (MSU) Tent City in quake-hit Bogo City, which is now serving as a central hub for supplies like the agency’s family food packs (FFPs), ready-to-eat-food (RTEF) boxes, and family tents, among others.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) cited the MSU’s help in sustaining speedy disaster response operations for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bogo City and other Northern Cebu towns.

“President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. always reminds us of the importance of a whole-of-society approach. The presence of civil society organizations and international partners like the WFP greatly contributes to a comprehensive and more efficient delivery of prompt response in times of calamities,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Thursday (October 16).

The giant storage tent from the WFP measures 10 x 32 meters.

“It has become an extension of the DSWD storage facility, ensuring that supplies are more accessible and easily distributed. More than that, our Field Office 7-Central Visayas will use the MSU to store rice and other perishable items needed for our mobile kitchens,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

As disaster operations remain 24/7, a designated area within the MSU has been reserved as a rest area for the DSWD’s quick response team (QRT) members, according to the DRMG asst. secretary.

“We are also thankful as our angels in red vests (ARV) will have a space to rest and recharge with a family tent installed within the MSU for them. It’s a simple way of taking care of our DSWD responders, who despite being victims themselves, have tirelessly devoted their service in the disaster operations,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

More than Php414.9 million in humanitarian assistance had been provided to the 12 local government units (LGUs) in Northern Cebu from the day the magnitude 6.9 temblor struck.

Out of the total aid extended, over Php282.6 million came from the DSWD while the more than Php132.3 million were from non-government organizations.

The DSWD has also finished both the first and second wave of FFP distribution with a total of 443,340 boxes already provided to the 12 LGUs in response to their resource augmentation request.

“As instructed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD is also preparing for the eventual roll out of the Emergency Cash Transfer Program (ECT) to help the IDPs in stepping toward early recovery and rehabilitation,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (GDVF)