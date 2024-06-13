DSWD Thursday Media Forum highlights 4Ps updates

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development‘s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) National Program Manager Gemma Gabuya talks about the latest developments on the program during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

Director Gabuya responded to the various queries of the agency’s beat reporters during the open forum, particularly on the newly-approved First 1,000 Days initiative for 4Ps beneficiaries who are pregnant and nursing mothers with 0-2 year- old children.

The DSWD Thursday Media Forum is organized by the DSWD Strategic Communications Group and hosted by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Communications Raymond Robert Burgos and OIC of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications (Strat Comm) and Agency Operations Service (AOS) Director Clarissa Lara A. Duran.