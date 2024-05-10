DSWD ties up with Australia gov’t in strategic plan for DSWD Academy

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the Australian government, concluded the three-day workshop on the capacity development framework and strategic plan of the DSWD Academy from May 6 to 8 in Pasig City.

Undersecretary for Standards and Capacity Building Group Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas emphasized during her message at the opening ceremony that the DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, aims to capacitate professionals and individuals engaged in social work practice in the country through the establishment of the DSWD Academy.

“The DSWD Academy will be the center of excellence in Asia and Indo-Pacific regions that will provide a sustained high-level of social welfare and development practice for social workers, social welfare assistants, community development practitioners, and other paraprofessionals,” Undersecretary Bragas said.

The DSWD undersecretary said the agency has entered into a partnership with the Australian government through the Australian Awards Alumni and Engagement Program-Philippines to assist the Department in formulating the capacity development frameworks and strategic plan for the DSWD Academy.

“These frameworks are crucial in ensuring that social workers and paraprofessionals are well-equipped and capacitated in providing quality social protection services to the marginalized and most vulnerable sectors,” Usec. Bragas pointed out.

The workshop was attended by the personnel of the DSWD Central and Field Offices and the sessions were facilitated by experts from Aseametrics HR Solutions Incorporated.

In her message, Undersecretary Bragas expressed gratitude to the Australian government for the time and effort in helping the agency achieve the vision of the DSWD Academy.

As one of the priority projects of Secretary Gatchalian, the DSWD Academy offers training opportunities to develop the competencies of partner stakeholders, enabling them to deliver social welfare and development and social protection programs and services.