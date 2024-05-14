DSWD ties up with Globe, GCash to advance PH’s social protection initiatives

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to formalize its partnership with Globe and GCash operator, G-Xchange, Inc (GXI), through a ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 20 at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said the MOU signing will further enhance the DSWD’s delivery of social protection services across the country.

“This collaboration will use tools and platforms from our partners to streamline social protection programs, making them more accessible and responsive to the needs of our beneficiaries,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said on Tuesday (May 14).

Asst. Sec. Dumlao pointed out that the DSWD’s partnership with one of the leading telecommunications firms in the country aims to take advantage of technology in advancing various humanitarian initiatives.

Under the partnership, GCash and GXI, Inc. will complement their existing initiatives and digital infrastructures with the DSWD’s programs and services such as the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program, Paspas Serbisyo, Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), the DSWD Academy, and Buong Bansa Handa Project, among others.

“Our partners, the Globe and GXI, Inc. will pool their resources and integrate their existing efforts in assisting marginalized groups supported by the DSWD and aligning these initiatives to the goals of the different programs and services of the agency,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

According to Asst. Sec. Dumlao, the agency’s partnership with the private sector is part of the Marcos administration’s Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance, which puts a premium on a whole-of-society approach to serve the poor, especially in this digital age.

The agency spokesperson reiterated that the MOU will aid DSWD in employing digital innovations for a more efficient and seamless social welfare operations in the country.