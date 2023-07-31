DSWD to conclude 4Ps anniversary celeb with recognition of partners, staff

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will conclude the weeklong celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) on Tuesday (July 31) at the Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City, by recognizing individuals who have contributed to the successful implementation of the program.

According to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the 4Ps anniversary celebration is a great manifestation of the continued commitment of the Department to improving the lives of poor Filipino families, and to breaking inter-generational poverty in the country.

“As we close the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of 4Ps, we also step toward a new milestone that represents our unwavering and continued commitment to uplifting Filipino families, empowering communities, and eradicating poverty,” the DSWD Secretary said.

Secretary Gatchalian will also lead the recognition of partners from the different sectors for its ‘Pagbibigay-pugay sa mga Katuwang ng 4Ps’ including development partners, the private sector, civil society groups, government agencies, and local government units (LGUs).

Recognizing the dedication of DSWD personnel, Secretary Gatchalian will also honor 4Ps pioneers, former DSWD officials, and staff who rendered years of service to the program, through the ‘Pagibibigay-pugay sa mga Haligi ng 4Ps’.

Secretary Gatchalian pointed out that the DSWD is “indebted to the unwavering commitment” of every organization, institution, and individual, who will be awarded at the culminating activity.

Messages of support from development partners, civil society organizations, and members of the National Advisory Council are also expected.

The DSWD, through Secretary Gatchalian, will officially receive the 4Ps Coffee Table Book from the World Bank during the presentation and unveiling of the printed material that chronicles the successful stories of 4Ps households throughout the years.

The DSWD chief said the anniversary celebration is a reminder of the shared responsibility between the stakeholders and beneficiaries in providing a better future for poor Filipino families.

The 15th Anniversary of the 4Ps kicked off on July 25 through the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the 4Ps Gallery Walk and Exhibit at the DSWD Central Office.