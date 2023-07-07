DSWD to dispatch additional 1k family tents for Mayon evacuees

DSWD Bicol to provide shelter materials to displaced families : The DSWD Bicol Regional Office will be providing laminated sacks and family tents for the reconstruction of temporary houses of 62 families from Barangay Lidong who were given temporary shelter in Barangay Sohoton in Sto. Domingo town, Albay province. Regional Director Norman Laurio has already coordinated with Sto. Domingo Mayor Jun Aguas for the transfer of the displaced families to a safer place since their temporary shelters are currently located along the road, and are made of light materials that are not safe for children.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Office will dispatch an additional 1,000 family tents to its Bicol Regional Office in preparation for the possible raising of the Mayon Volcano alert level.

The DSWD Field Office (FO) V currently has a ready supply of 400 family tents, a number of which are now being used by 62 families from Barangay Lidong who were relocated to Barangay Sohoton in Sto. Domingo town, Albay province.

An inspection conducted by DSWD Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio showed that the current condition of the Barangay Lidong evacuees is considered unsafe especially for children since their temporary shelters are situated along the road and are made of light materials.

Director Laurio has already coordinated with Sto. Domingo Mayor Jun Aguas for the transfer of the displaced families to a safer place with FO V providing laminated sacks and family tents for the reconstruction of temporary houses of the 62 families from Barangay Lidong.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao of the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) assured the Bicol Regional Office of an additional 1,000 family tents which can be dispatched anytime.

“Sa tent city po, pag nalipat na evacuees, pa-check na din ang hygiene needs ng mga kababayan natin. Coordinate na lang po natin sa OCD (Office of Civil Defense) for the possible support of additional portalets (portable toilets) if needed,” Asst. Secretary Alagao told the FO V regional director.

Director Laurio assured the DRMG asst. secretary that FO V, with the help of non-government organizations (NGOs), has provided the 62 families with non-food items such as hygiene, sleeping and family kits.

“Pati potable water ay supplied ng LGUs (local government units) and kung may immediate needs ang evacuees, binigyan natin ng 6-liter bottled water, “ the Bicol regional director reported to Asst. Secretary Alagao.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has earlier ordered the delivery of the second wave of family food packs (FFPs) to evacuees as well as Mayon-affected families that will cover the period of July 2-17.