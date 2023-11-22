DSWD to expand provision of AICS in eight LGU-run hospitals in Misamis Oriental

DSWD inks agreement with MisOr to expand provision of AICS : Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Misamis Oriental Governor Peter M. Unabia sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City On Wednesday (November 22). The MOA outlines the commitment of DSWD to ensure the provision of aid to indigent patients in the provincial hospitals in the region through the Department's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. The signing is part of DSWD’s efforts to expand its services to individuals facing hard times. Joining the secretary and MisOr governor are DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina H. Romualdez and DSWD Field Office-10 (Northern Mindanao) Regional Director Ramel F. Jamen.

In the continuing effort of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to further strengthen the provision of social services and programs to individuals in crisis situations, Secretary Rex Gatchalian inked an agreement with Misamis Oriental Governor Peter M. Unabia at the Limketkai Luxe Hotel in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday (November 22).

The signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) will strengthen the agency’s partnership with the eight public hospitals in Misamis Oriental which are located in municipalities of Magsaysay, Talisayan, Claveria, Balingasag, Alubijid, Initao, and Manticao and in Gingoog City where the services and benefits under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program will be further expanded.

Under the MOA, the DSWD will provide financial assistance, through guarantee letters (GLs) to the eligible beneficiaries based on the assessment and recommendation of the DSWD social workers and the local social work and development officers (LSWDO) employed by the various local government units (LGUs).

In his message. Secretary Gatchalian emphasized that the MOA signing will ensure that government funds and assistance given to the clients will be used for what it is intended for.

“In making an organization efficient, we have to close the system loss. Sa Department namin, ang system loss ay yung nagbigay tayo ng financial assistance, yung AICS, pero hindi napunta sa purpose nya. Ibig sabihin, hindi sa may kumuha, we gave it to the right beneficiary pero the beneficiary did not use it for what it was intended for,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian also lauded the provincial LGU of Misamis Oriental which is one with the DSWD in enhancing the community’s overall well-being by ensuring accessible and timely support for those in need of medical assistance.

“Today is a very important day because ito yung pwede naming i-template sa iba pang provinces who have the same set-up katulad ninyo—who prioritizes healthcare, who wants to make sure that the money of the government is being used for the purpose of medical assistance,” the DSWD secretary explained.

(Today is a very important day because we can use this partnership as a template for other provinces who have the same set-up like you—who prioritizes healthcare, who wants to make sure that the money of the government is being used for the purpose of medical assistance.)

Secretary Gatchalian added: “We are excited to partner with individuals and provinces like yourself who truly want to change the system and change people’s lives. We are very proud of what we signed kasi happy kami na you are helping do our mandate.”

AICS is one of the social welfare services of the DSWD that provides medical, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance to support the needs of a person or family who is in a crisis situation.