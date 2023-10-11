DSWD to extend assistance to families of 2 Pinoys killed in Israel – Sec. Gatchalian

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (October 11) directed the DSWD Operations Group to locate the families of the two Filipinos who were killed in the ongoing conflict in Israel so the Department can extend the necessary assistance to them.

The DSWD chief directed Undersecretary for Operations Group Pinky Romualdez to get in touch with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and get the details of the families of the two Filipino migrant workers who were killed when the militant Hamas launched a surprise attack in southern areas of Israel last Saturday (Oct. 7).

“Can we get in touch with DMW. Find the families here. Send our teams of grief counselors. Then let’s extend all possible financial assistance,” Secretary Gatchalian told Usec. Romualdez of the Operations Group.

Secretary Gatchalian noted that no amount of money can relieve the sufferings of the families who lost their loved ones in the Hamas attack against Israel but he stressed that the DSWD will make sure that all possible assistance will be given to them.

Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said financial aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program is available to families of the two slain Filipinos.

“As the department helps individuals through these difficult times, psychosocial counseling will work hand in hand with financial support to ensure a comprehensive approach,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said.

In addition to receiving financial support, the families will be directed to their own regional offices where social workers will evaluate them and determine what services they will require in their hometowns, the DSWD spokesperson said.

There are some 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and 137 others live in the Gaza strip, where the militant Hamas launched their attacks.