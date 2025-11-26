DSWD to go after barangay officials in illegal cash aid cuts in Iloilo City

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will hold accountable all barangay officials in Iloilo City who are found to be taking cuts from the cash aid of Ilonggo beneficiaries of the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

Asst. Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma, who leads the special fact-finding team, assured the public of the DSWD’s commitment to give justice to the affected beneficiaries.

“We are very serious about this. The people have suffered enough— biktima na ‘yan, bibiktimahin mo ulit. Tapos ngayon kung ano ba, i-threaten mo pa. Parang sobra na,” Asst. Secretary Ledesma said on Tuesday (November 25).

Asst. Secretary Ledesma has recommended future payouts should include mandatory orientations to inform beneficiaries of the exact amount they should receive and to reinforce that no barangay official has the authority to take any portion of the aid.

“I think that’s one recommendation we’ll give, na every time we give payout, dapat yung DSWD may talk muna, may orientation. What’s this program? What is this for? It’s for you. This is not for your barangay, this is not for your barangay officials to share, or for any other reason. It’s personally for you,” the Asst. Secretary said.

The DSWD’s fact-finding team was able to confirm that at least 27 beneficiaries only received Php2,000 each from the actual amount of Php10,000 cash aid under the AICS program. The barangay officials allegedly took the Php8,000, which is 80 percent of the original amount.

Asst. Secretary Ledesma is recommending to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to temporarily suspend off-site AICS payouts in barangays where most anomalies occur.

“There is no official order or a document stating that na pinapatigil. I just said there na it will be one of my recommendations na temporarily we’ll put a stop to this since there are anomalies until we resolve this,” Asst. Secretary Ledesma said.

Asst. Secretary Ledesma noted that payouts conducted inside DSWD’s Field Offices (FOs) or controlled distribution sites remain ongoing and problem-free.

AICS cash aid cuts rampant in Iloilo, Capiz

Initial findings showed that the incidents in Barangays Quintin Salas and Jaro in Iloilo City were not isolated.

Reports from Iloilo, Capiz, and nearby provinces indicated that barangay-level deductions may have been happening quietly for years.

“It has been going on in almost all our payouts since the pandemic and it’s not only in Iloilo, I received reports there na meron sa Capiz, may mga province din. So, in short, it’s kind of widespread,” Asst. Secretary Ledesma said.

Since Secretary Gatchalian gave the fact-finding committee a 30-day deadline, four solid cases have been presented during the first five days of the committee’s investigation which began last November 20.

13 officials in 9 barangays involved

The fact-finding team has documented initial complaints involving nine barangays and 13 barangay officials, with more complainants expected to come forward once initial cases are filed.

The anomaly involves intimidation by barangay officials, in which beneficiaries are allegedly threatened with consequences if they cooperate with investigators or the media, and some are told that future assistance will be withheld if they report the incident.

Asst. Secretary Ledesma described the scheme as “systemic,” noting that the collected amounts were similar, and that some barangay officials even returned to correct their deductions, indicating clear command and control.

The DSWD urged all affected beneficiaries to come forward as the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) has already reached out to the Department, offering free legal support to those who wish to file criminal charges. (KI)