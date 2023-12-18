DSWD to hold holiday treat for residents of agency centers, facilities

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will hold holiday festivities as a treat to the residents of all managed centers and residential care facilities (CRCF) on Christmas Day (December 25) and New Year’s Day (January 1).

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and co-spokesperson Irene B. Dumlao said the activity aims to share the spirit of generosity and compassionate service during this Season of Giving.

“Filipinos are known for our tradition of spending the Holiday season with our loved ones and we want our center residents to be filled with love and care during this season despite their personal situations, struggles and longing for their families. We hope that the DSWD becomes a beacon of hope for them during this holiday season,” said Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the agency data protection officer.

“This activity also serves as a reminder for the DSWD family of our purpose to provide compassionate service to the marginalized and vulnerable clients that we serve,” the DSWD co-spokesperson pointed out.

Before the actual day of festivities, all center staff and residents will partake in the traditional Christmas Eve dinner (Noche Buena) on December 24 and New Year’s Eve dinner (Media Noche) on December 31.

Aside from its residential facilities, the DSWD, through its concerned Field Offices, conducted a gift giving session for its clients in non-residential care facilities on Sunday (December 17).

All clients and residents in residential and non-residential facilities will participate in song and dance presentations, join in the games and booth activities, partake party food, and receive personalized gift packs or loot bags depending on the sector they belong to.

The DSWD maintains 69 residential care facilities with over 5,000 clients, and seven non-residential care facilities with more than 800 clients nationwide.