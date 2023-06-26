DSWD to introduce new priority programs in Partnership Forum

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will present new priority programs and services to its development partners and stakeholders in its upcoming Partnership Forum on Social Welfare and Social Protection on Thursday (June 29) at the Seda Vertis North, Quezon City.

With the theme, “Investing in Filipinos: Investing in the Future,” the event aims to provide a venue for meaningful discussions to strengthen and improve the delivery of social welfare and social protection programs in the Philippines.

According to DSWD spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, the Department organized the partnership forum to promote the whole-of-nation approach to address poverty and hunger.

“Hopefully, we will be able to determine new areas for collaboration with our development partners such as resource complementation and convergence of programs and services to cater to the needs of our target sectors,” said Asst. Secretary Lopez.

Among the programs that will be featured in the forum are the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Provision through Strategic Transfer and Alternative Measures Program (Food STAMP); Buong Bansa Handa; the DSWD Academy; Paspas Serbisyo – Digital Transformation; Oplan Pag-Abot Project and the Retooling of Social Welfare Programs.

Under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD will continue to prioritize the ease of delivering social welfare programs by establishing strategic partnerships with various partners and stakeholders to become more responsive to the needs of poor, marginalized, and vulnerable Filipinos.

Some of the development partners and stakeholders that will be attending the June 29 event are officials and representatives of the World Bank (WB) and the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN); the UN Resident Coordinator Office; the European Union Delegation in the Philippines; the Australian Embassy in the Philippines and the Provincial Government of Occidental Mindoro.