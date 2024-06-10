DSWD to join Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas June 11 nationwide rollout

305 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to highlight the government’s accomplishments at the regional level, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to participate in the nationwide simultaneous rollout of the ‘Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas’ on Tuesday (June 11).

“These town hall meetings will serve as platforms for Cabinet members to highlight their accomplishments and future plans under the current administration,” said DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson.

Organized by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), through the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the Bagong Pilipinas town hall meetings will feature the DSWD’s milestones, progress, and achievements across all regions.

“The regional directors of the DSWD field offices will serve as resource persons to discuss their respective accomplishments during the kapihan sessions,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao pointed out.

The Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas will be livestreamed on June 11 at 9AM through the Facebook pages of PIA’s regional offices.

The DSWD spokesperson pointed out that this collaboration underscores the Marcos Administration’s commitment to transparency and active engagement with the public, ensuring that the achievements and plans of the government are communicated effectively to all Filipinos.