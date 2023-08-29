DSWD to launch project for increased resiliency of communities vs El Niño

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), will launch the pilot implementation of the cash-for-training and –work through Project LAWA or the Local Adaptation to Water Access on Thursday (August 31) in Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

Project LAWA focuses on local adaptation to water access interventions to the effects of El Niño which aligns with the DWSD’s mandate in providing targeted assistance to communities impacted by drought and water scarcity.

According to DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, Project LAWA will ensure the resiliency of poor communities from the effects of climate change.

“By helping communities adapt to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon and improve their access to water, this project would contribute to DSWD’s broader goal of promoting social protection and building the resilience of vulnerable communities,” Asst. Sec. Lopez , who is concurrent DSWD spokesperson, said.

The LAWA project, through cash-for-training and -work, aims to provide additional income in support of poor, vulnerable, and marginalized families of Indigenous Peoples (IPs), farmers, and fisherfolk as well as build community physical assets, particularly water pond, that are vital for sustaining economic activities of the community.

The project also aims to strengthen partnership with the provincial government units to address socio-environmental resilience gaps.

The Project LAWA will be implemented with the active support from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the United Nations – World Food Programme (UN-WFP).

The ceremonial launching will be led by DSWD DRMG Undersecretary Diane Rose S. Cajipe; Disaster Response and Management (DRMB) and assisted by Director Michael Cristopher R. Mathay and DSWD Field Office (FO)-10 Regional Director Vanessa B. Goc-ong.

The launch will also be attended by WFP Country Director Brenda Barton, DA Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban, Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Montejo Gonzaga, Davao De Oro Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron L. Uy, as well as selected legislator/s, provincial and municipal local chief executives, program family-beneficiaries, and other stakeholders.