DSWD to launch self-service social registry, data validation for agency beneficiaries

Personnel of the National Household Targeting Office (NHTO) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conduct stakeholders’ orientation on June 24, 25, and 27 in preparation for the pilot testing of the i-Registro, a dynamic social registry (DSR) with self-service registration and data authentication of potential beneficiaries. It aims to enhance the exchange of updated demographic and migration data, which is crucial for targeting and supporting vulnerable households.

In its continuing efforts to improve the delivery of social protection programs, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will soon launch the ‘i-Registro’, a dynamic social registry (DSR) with self-service registration and data authentication of potential beneficiaries.

“The i-Registro aims to enhance the exchange of updated demographic and migration data, crucial for targeting and supporting vulnerable households,” DSWD National Household Targeting Office (NHTO) Director Jimmy Francis Schuck II said on Wednesday (July 2).

The i-Registro is one of the digital transformation efforts of the agency designed to streamline the delivery of social protection services according to the NHTO director.

During the initial phase, the system will focus on self-service registration and information authentication for pregnant and lactating mothers (PLMs) from the municipality of Pateros in Metro Manila, Cordova in Cebu, and Floridablanca in Pampanga, which have been identified as pilot sites for the project.

In preparation for the pilot launch, the NHTO conducted a series of stakeholders’ orientation activities last June 24, 25, and 27 with the staff and officials of the three local government units (LGUs), along with their barangay local government units (BLGUs).

“The staff of the NHTO and its regional counterpart in the DSWD Field Offices also participated in the orientation,” Director Schuck said.

The NHTO director emphasized the significance of this activity and the collaborative approach in ensuring seamless integration and understanding among local stakeholders.

“The LGU orientation activities are part of our ongoing efforts to prepare the LGUs for the pilot testing of the i-Registro. These aim to present the plans and strategies of the pilot testing and gather feedback and support from the LGUs and BLGUs,” Director Schuck pointed out.

The i-Registro initiative is aligned with the national government’s efforts to simplify access and improve the efficiency of social welfare programs.

“By leveraging technology and real-time data exchange, the DSWD aims to elevate the well-being of disadvantaged Filipinos and ensure equitable access to essential services,” Director Schuck said.