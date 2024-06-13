DSWD to monitor survivors, families of casualties in fishing boat fire on Masbate waters

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Aside from providing initial assistance, the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) continues to monitor the situation of the survivors and the families of the casualties in the fishing boat that caught fire from an explosion while traversing the Masbate to Daang-Bantayan waters last June 5.

“The DSWD is greatly saddened by the incident. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the casualties. Rest assured that the agency will help them during this difficult time,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said on Thursday (June 13).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the Department will continue coordinating with the concerned local government units (LGUs) on the condition of the survivors to ensure their swift recovery from the traumatic incident.

Based on the initial report, the fishing boat, carrying 12 crew members, was en route from Masbate waters to Daan-Bantayan when it encountered engine problems. The explosion, which triggered the fire, took place in Naga, Cebu, around 8 in the evening.

Six crew members survived the incident while the other six perished.

The DSWD Field Office-5 sent cash relief aid amounting to Php 5,000.00 to each of the three families of the survivors and technical assistance for the processing of the funeral aid for the casualties.

“We are now processing the provision of cash assistance from our Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to the families of the remaining three survivors and casualties from the local government of Balud and Cawayan in Masbate,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The DSWD Bicol regional office has been coordinating with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) of the LGU of Balud and Cawayan in Masbate for the provision of stress debriefing.

On June 7 and 10, personnel from the DSWD FO-5 conducted initial home visits to the families of the survivors and casualties.