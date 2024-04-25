DSWD to put up 5-hectare regional complex for youth, other clients on DAR-donated land in Pampanga

443 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will soon build a regional complex on a 5-hectare land in Magalang, Pampanga donated by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

“Today marks a significant milestone for the DSWD, particularly in our commitment to providing holistic care and rehabilitation for our youth,” Undersecretary for General Administration and Support Services Group (GASSG) Edward Justine Orden said during the signing of Deed of Land Transfer between the DSWD and DAR on Wednesday (April 24) at the Regional Rehabilitation Center for the Youth (RRCY).

Undersecretary Orden and DAR Undersecretary for Support Services Office Rowena Niña Taduran signed the Deed of Transfer which marked the official turnover of the land currently occupied by the RRCY.

“This transfer of ownership not only ensures the legality and security of the DSWD facility but also symbolizes our enduring dedication to deliver our mandate of protecting the most vulnerable,” Undersecretary Orden official pointed out.

The Deed of Transfer, according to Undersecretary Orden, will allow the agency to offer more services to marginalized and disadvantaged sectors through its planned Welfare Ville in the region.

“As we witness the formal signing and turnover of the Deed of Transfer from the DAR to the DSWD, we reaffirm our commitment to the well-being of our nation’s youth,” Undersecretary Orden emphasized.

As approved by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, other facilities such as the Reception and Study Center for Children (RSCC), Lingap Center, Trafficking in Persons’ Processing Center, and a DSWD satellite warehouse will also be built in the area.

“We, at the DSWD, commit to continuously provide a nurturing out-of-home placement for children in need of assistance to enhance their psychological, emotional, and psycho-social well-being,” Undersecretary Orden said.

Aside from the turnover of land, the RRCY also officially inaugurated its infirmary and therapy room through a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The RRCY is a rehabilitation facility run by DSWD Central Luzon for over 44 years, providing care and rehabilitation services to male children in conflict with the law who are below 18 years old.

Joining Undersecretary Orden during the signing were DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASA) Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, Asst. Secretary Elaine F. Fallarcuna, and Administrative Service Director Karina Antonette A. Agudo.

DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, Asst. Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Maribel M. Blanco and Asst. Regional Director for Operations (ARDO) Armont C. Pecina were also present at the event.

Other government officials present in the turnover ceremony were DAR- Bureau of Land Acquisition Engr. Domingo Roque and DAR Region-3 – Land Tenure Service Head Marissa Nagun.