DSWD to replenish FFPs supply in Albay province

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to replenish the supply of family food packs (FFPs) in Albay province based on the request of the Bicol regional office.

The Bicol regional office on Monday (July 17) informed the DSWD-Disaster Response Management Group that the Albay warehouse needs 30,000 FFPs replenishment while the Matnog warehouse needs 6,500 FFPs.

“We also need 4,500 hygiene kits for the 2nd wave provision to the evacuees,” Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio reported to DRMG Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao.

Personnel from the Bicol regional office also conducted site validation at the 6-km permanent danger zone of the Mayon Skyline to check if there are still families returning to their homes.

“Only a few male farmers can be seen harvesting their crops. They said they will be going back to their respective evacuation centers before sundown because they are only allowed for a few hours to harvest vegetables for their consumption and for selling,” Director Laurio reported.

Bicol regional office personnel also interviewed the farmers and they confirmed having received their financial aids amounting to Php5,000 and Php12,330 respectively.

The Bicol personnel also noted that the stalls which used to be visited by tourists are now empty due to the Mayon unrest.

Meanwhile, the Bicol regional office also provided cash assistance to the families of the rescued fishermen, who were earlier reported to be missing.

The nine fishermen from Mercedes town, Camarines Norte received Php5,000 each through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).