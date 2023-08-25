DSWD to resume AICS processing in Central, NCR offices Aug 29

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced that the processing of its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, both at the DSWD Central Office and Field Office-National Capital Region (NCR), will resume on Tuesday (August 29) following the long weekend from August 25 to 28.

The DSWD said that acceptance of requests for processing as well as the payout activities for AICS are suspended beginning Friday (August 25) until Monday (August 28).

This was due to the declaration of work suspension in Metro Manila and Bulacan province to give way for the opening ceremonies of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, as well as in celebration of the National Heroes Day.

AICS is a program that provides medical, burial, education, transportation and subsistence assistance to Filipinos in crisis situation.