DSWD to start 15k cash aid for small rice retailers in four Metro Manila cities

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will start on Saturday (September 9) the distribution of the Php15,000 cash assistance to small and micro rice retailers under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

“Ang DSWD ay handang-handa na para mag-payout. Nandiyan ang pondo at naitabi na namin,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during a radio interview on Friday (September 8).

The DSWD and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will kick-off the SLP cash payout in public markets in four cities, which include Quezon City and the cities of Caloocan, Manila and San Juan.

DSWD Sec. Gatchalian and DTI Sec. Fred Pascual will personally supervise the actual SLP payouts in Commonwealth Market in Quezon City and Maypajo Market in Caloocan City in the morning of Saturday.

Sec. Gatchalian along with his DSWD-SLP team met with officials of the DTI at the Central Office in Quezon City Friday to finalize the initial list of rice retailers who were affected by the price ceiling on regular milled and well-milled rice as mandated by Executive Order No. 39.

Under EO No. 39 which took effect Sept. 5, regular milled rice was given a price cap of Php41 per kilo while the well-milled rice was given a ceiling of Php45 per kilo.

“Once we have the verified list of eligible small rice retailers, then we can have the SLP payout the whole day of Saturday. The payout will be on the ground, meaning the DSWD paymasters will go to the marketplace where the rice retailers are,” Sec. Gatchalian said.

During the meeting between DSWD and DTI, it was agreed upon that rice retailers located in wet markets, public markets and other areas accessible to the general public (excluding supermarkets and convenience stores) shall be entitled to the SLP cash assistance amounting to Php15,000.

Even sari-sari stores located outside of wet markets and public markets are now eligible for a Php5,000 SLP subsidy, according to the DSWD chief.

“Unlicensed rice retailers and sari-sari store owners selling rice are also included in the SLP payout which is in line with the president’s directive that the list of beneficiaries should be inclusive,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The amount of Php15,000, according to DTI, has been calculated as the maximum amount allowed to compensate rice retailers classified as a micro enterprise (based on Republic Act No. 9501 or Magna Carta for MSMEs) for losses incurred for at least seven days from the effectivity of EO 39.

DSWD employees brief micro rice retailers on gov’t cash aid

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) brief the micro rice retailer-beneficiaries at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Saturday (September 9).

Documentary requirements of the beneficiaries are initially being checked by the DSWD staff to ensure smooth payout.

Micro rice retailers affected by the issuance of Executive Order No. 39 will receive Php 15,000 under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers.