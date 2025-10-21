DSWD tours ambassadors, UN Country delegation at Luzon Disaster Resource Center

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development‘s (DSWD) National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), led by Asst. Secretary Leo Quintilla, on Tuesday (October 21) welcomes members of the United Nations (UN) Country Team (UNCT), heads of mission, and ambassadors of participating UN-member states during a learning visit at the Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC), formerly the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), in Pasay City.

Asst. Secretary Quintilla led the guided tour of the LDRC’s facilities including the newly-installed Mechanized Production System (MPS), the agency’s new packing system; and the stockpiles of the DSWD’s food and non-food items (FNFIs).

Present in the familiarization tour were Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman; European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro; Ambassador of Norway to the Philippines and Palau Christian Halaas Lyster; Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines, Palau, Marshall Islands and Micronesia Nicolas Brühl; Ambassador of South Korea to the Philippines Lee Sang-Hwa; Australian Deputy Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Moya Collett; Second Secretary of the Embassy of New Zealand in the Philippines David Pennycook; and Head of Multilateral Affairs of the Embassy of Brazil Counsellor Gerson Gimenes.

Also present were World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Regis Chapman; UN Resident Coordinator Arnaud Peral; and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Asst. Secretary Maria Teresa Almojuela. The learning visit is part of the UN Discovery Tour organized by the UNCT. (AKDL)