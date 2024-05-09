DSWD tours media partners to 4Ps households, partners

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of the media engage with beneficiaries of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Tondo, Manila (4Ps), and program partners from Taguig City and Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Intramuros, Manila during a media tour on Wednesday (May 8) organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through the Social Marketing Division of the 4Ps National Program Management Office.

During the tour, the media-participants witnessed the family development sessions (FDS) with the 4Ps beneficiaries; briefed on the CRS complementary services provided to the grantees; and learned about the good practices of the local government of Taguig City in implementing the program.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, expressed gratitude to the media partners who attended the activity.

Participating media partners include GMA News Online, TV5, UNTV, Pilipino Star Ngayon, The Daily Tribune, DWIZ-AM Radio Station, DZRH and DZXL.

State-run Philippine News Agency, Philippine Information Agency, Radyo Pilipinas and People’s Television Network also participated in the media field visit.

The media tour aims to enhance the participants’ understanding and appreciation of 4Ps to enable them to convey accurate and balanced messaging in their reportage.