DSWD trained student-tutors of Tara Basa! Tutoring Program go on board

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Student-tutors trained by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in partnership with the Ateneo Center for Educational Development (ACED), start the simultaneous reading sessions for the struggling and non-reader Grade 1 beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program at the Sta. Ana Elementary School in Pateros on Monday (August 14).

Each student-tutor will teach 10 elementary learners every session.

More Grade 1 learners given reading lessons under DSWD’s Tara Basa! Tutoring Program

Struggling and non- reader Grade 1 learners from Bagong Silangan Elementary School in Quezon City undergo reading lessons on Monday (August 14) conducted by students-tutors of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

A similar reading session is also being held at the Sta Ana Elementary School in Pateros.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the reformatted educational assistance of the DSWD.

DSWD trained youth dev’t workers of Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program start Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions

The first batch of parents and guardians of struggling and non-reader elementary students take part in the Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions conducted by Youth Development Workers (YDWs) at Napindan Elementary School in Taguig on Monday (August 14).

The YDWs are college students trained to conduct parenting sessions among the parent- and guardian-beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program.

Reading sessions for struggling and non-reader elementary students are also being conducted simultaneously in the different schools in the National Capital Region.