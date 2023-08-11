DSWD trains additional batch of college-tutors for Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) trained an additional 645 college students for its Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program at the Taguig City University Auditorium on Friday (August 11).

Through the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program, the DSWD will engage 2nd to 4th-year college students who belong to low-income families and capacitate them to become tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs).

The tutoring program also aims to increase the involvement in nation-building of poor college students and those enrolled in state or local universities and colleges, while helping them in completing their tertiary education.

DSWD starts training Youth Dev’t Workers for Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) trains the first batch of Youth Development Workers (YDWs) consisting of 27 college students from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina on Thursday (August 10).

The YDWs will conduct Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions for parents and guardians of struggling and non-reader elementary learners to guide them to become Nanay-Tatay teachers.