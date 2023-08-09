DSWD trains more student-tutors for Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has trained an additional 370 college student-beneficiaries of the recently-launched Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program at the Marikina Convention Center on Friday (August 4).

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program will use cash-for-work scheme in exchange for the rendered service of the tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs) who will conduct reading sessions for struggling and non-reader Grade 1 students and Nanay-Tatay sessions for parents and guardians, respectively.

The training of student-tutors is a continuing effort of the DSWD, in partnership with the Ateneo Center for Educational Development (ACED).