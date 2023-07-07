DSWD turns over 50 shelter units to families in conflict-vulnerable areas

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Cluster Alan Tanjusay visits the beneficiaries in their newly turned-over shelter units.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Cluster Alan Tanjusay visits the beneficiaries in their newly turned-over shelter units.

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Fifty shelter units were officially turned over by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), on Thursday (July 6), to the families living in conflict-vulnerable and affected areas in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Through its Modified Shelter Assistance Project (MSAP) under the PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (PAMANA) Program, 50 households from Barangay Sto. Nino in the municipality of Tungawan were provided permanent housing units.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Cluster Alan Tanjusay said the completion of the MSAP units was a result of the collaborative efforts of the concerned government agencies, the local government units (LGUs), and the beneficiaries, and through the simultaneous implementation of the Department’s cash-for-work program.

“The beneficiaries of the shelter were engaged by the DSWD to construct the shelters and were paid the minimum daily wage of the region, while other complimentary goods and services were given by the LGUs,” Undersecretary Tanjusay said.

As part of its continuing efforts for the government’s peace agenda, the DSWD together with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU), Zamboanga Sibugay Province, LGU of Tungawan, and Barangay Sto. Nino inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the construction of additional shelter units this year.

Under the MOA, another 150 shelters are set to be constructed which aims to provide aid to families situated in conflict-affected and vulnerable areas.

A Serbisyo Caravan was organized by the local government, in partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Department of Health (DOH), among many other agencies, to provide other services and assistance to attending beneficiaries.

The caravan is set to be held at least once a month in the area to ensure that basic services remain accessible to these communities.

The ceremonial turnover ceremony and MOA signing were attended by DSWD Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay; Assistant Secretary Arnel Garcia, CESO II; DSWD Field Office IX Regional Director Riduan Hadjimuddin; DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau Division Chief Imee Castillo.

Also present during the event were Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Ann Hofer; Tungawan Mayor Carlnan Climaco; Sto. Nino Barangay Captain Luis Apolinario; OPAPRU Western Mindanao Unit Peter Cheng; and representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (PNP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office of Tungawan.

“The DSWD commits to work with other concerned agencies and local government units to ensure that the PAMANA Program, as the government’s priority program for peace negotiation, will continue to contribute to the goal of attaining a just and lasting peace,” Undersecretary Tanjusay said.