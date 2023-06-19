DSWD turns over PRC donations to Albay province

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio (right) turns over on Monday (June 19) the donations of the People’s Republic of China for Mayon evacuees to Albay Governor Grex Lagman. The PRC donations arrived on Monday at the Provincial Capitol with eight trucks delivering the relief goods.

Governor Lagman thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian for the donations that will benefit his constituents as they bear the brunt of the Mayon volcanic activities.