DSWD urges 4Ps household-beneficiaries to become SSS members

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is urging the household-beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to secure insurance coverage and become future pensioners through the state-run Social Security System (SSS).

“Actually kasama po iyan sa programa po natin. Sa ginagamit nating panukat iyong Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) natin, kasama talaga iyan na ma-insure [para] bago mag-graduate sa 4Ps mayroon siyang security o insurance,” 4Ps National Program Manager and Director Gemma Gabuya told reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum (June 13) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

(Insurance is integral to our SWDI framework. Before graduating from 4Ps, it is crucial for beneficiaries to have security or insurance.)

Director Gabuya said this initiative is part of the DSWD’s commitment to ensure the financial security and sustainability of 4Ps beneficiaries as they transition out of the program.

“Ito ang gusto natin. Iyong sinasabi nating pagtataguyod. Kailangan ang 4Ps pagpasok niya sa programa magkaroon sya ng pagkakakitaan, self-employment o employed. Ni-rerequire talaga namin sila [na magpa-member sa SSS]. Part ng aming panukat [sa estado ng pamilya] ay magkaroon ng insurance, mag-avail ng SSS,” the 4Ps national program manager explained.

(We want our 4Ps beneficiaries to have a stable source of income, whether through self-employment or formal employment. Part of our metric is for them to avail of SSS insurance.)

Director Gabuya also clarified that the SSS monthly premium will be shouldered by the beneficiaries themselves.

“Kasi di ba meron na silang income. Mayroon na silang trabaho. Iyon naman ay lahat ng may income, self-employed man o employed ay talaga open ang SSS for its membership. So ine-encourage namin sila,” the DSWD official pointed out.

(Given that they now have an income, either through employment or self-employment, SSS membership is accessible to all with an income. We strongly encourage them to take advantage of this.)

The 4Ps national program manager said the DSWD and the SSS are also exploring possibilities of providing subsidies in times of disaster or unforeseen challenges to ensure continuous coverage for the beneficiaries.

The 4Ps, which is being implemented by the DSWD, is a national poverty reduction strategy institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11310 or “An Act Institutionalizing Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)” signed on April 17, 2019.

The DSWD’s flagship program puts a premium on giving indigent families the means to break-away from the intergenerational cycle of poverty through human capital investments.