DSWD usec leads PH delegation to ASEAN meet on strategic directions, climate initiatives

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing socio-cultural cooperation in Southeast Asia as it participates in key meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Selangor, Malaysia from October 6 to 8.

Undersecretary Adonis Sulit of the DSWD’s Policy and Planning Group (PPG) was the country’s representative to the 39th Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) Meeting last October 6.

The meeting focused on ASEAN’s progress in implementing the ASCC Strategic Plan, regional climate action, and updates on Malaysia’s priorities for its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship.

As member of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) and Senior Officials Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (SOMSWD), Undersecretary Sulit served as panelist to the ASCC High-Level Forum 2025 with the theme “Promoting Access and Inclusivity Across Communities” last October 7.

The DSWD senior official shared how the Philippine government is strengthening equitable access to programs and services, particularly for rural communities and vulnerable groups, through the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach.

The engagements concluded on October 8 with the 34th ASCC Council Meeting, where Undersecretary Sulit, representing the Secretary as the Philippines’ ASCC Minister, took part in discussions on strategic directions, cross-sectoral concerns, and preparations for the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Undersecretary Sulit was joined by DSWD Assistant Secretary Ulysses Hermogenes Aguilar, Director Hannah Giray-Carcido of the DSWD Policy Development and Planning Bureau (PDPB), and the Philippines’ Socio-Cultural Official to the ASCC Mike Mohen Padilla. (KT)