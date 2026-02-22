DSWD vows dev’t programs for the youth; signs MOU with Mt. Province State University

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mountain Province State University (MPSU) President Edgar Cue on Friday (February 20), forging a partnership to capacitate students and steer them towards nation building.

The MOU formalizes future collaboration between the DSWD and the MPSU in student internship programs, volunteer work, capacity-building activities, research, education assistance and other development initiatives focused on the youth.

In his message, the DSWD chief reiterated his commitment to ensuring that financially struggling students continue to receive government support.

“My commitment is that we will continue extending financial assistance to our students to make sure that those struggling will get the support that they need,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Secretary Gatchalian highlighted the Cash-for-Work (CFW) program as one of the key development initiatives supporting students.

“Part of the development program will be programs like what you have, yung cash-for-work natin. Making sure that our students have alternative ways to finance their schooling. At natutuwa ako kasi here in Mountain Province pala, we do the cash-for-work regularly. Makakaasa kayo na we will continue to make sure that we not only put emphasis on social welfare, kung hindi inaalagaan din natin yung development side,” the DSWD chief said.

Secretary Gatchalian also reaffirmed the DSWD’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with the university, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to help the youth reach their full potential and become future leaders of the nation.

“The commitment of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as instructed by our President, is to make sure that students like yourselves, your well-being, napapansin namin at naaalagaan namin. We want to make sure that from assistance to students, to cash-for-work, to other development programs like what we signed, research, other things that you might find useful in the department, internship programs, we will be ready to work out and to make sure that we move forward with your university,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

In solidifying a partnership with the MPSU, the DSWD commits to supporting not only the immediate needs of students, but also their long-term development as future leaders and contributors to nation-building.

Expressing support to the partnership and signing the MOU as witnesses were Mountain Province Vice Governor Jet Dominguez, Congressman Maximo Dalog Jr., and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Regional Director Enrique Gascon Jr. (CC)