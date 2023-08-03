DSWD vows to uplift more Filipino families under 4Ps

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) showed its strong commitment to continue uplifting the lives of poor Filipino households as the 15th anniversary celebration of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps concluded on Tuesday (Aug. 1) at the Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, through Undersecretary Vilma Cabrera of the 4Ps and National Household Targeting Office, reminded DSWD personnel, partners, beneficiaries, and other stakeholders of the need to further improve the program to achieve its goal of breaking the inter-generational cycle of poverty in the country.

“Let this anniversary celebration serve as a reminder of our shared responsibility to uplift those who are left behind, to extend a helping hand to those in need, and to create a more inclusive and equitable society,” Undersecretary Cabrera said as she delivered the message of the DSWD chief.

The culmination of the 4Ps anniversary, according to Usec. Cabrera, also delivered a strong message that through multi-sectoral collaboration and partnerships, the 4Ps program has “achieved remarkable progress.”

During the culminating activity, partners from the different sectors including development partners, the private sector, civil society groups, government agencies, and local government units (LGUs) were recognized for their great contributions to the 4Ps implementation.

Usec. Cabrera, who was joined by Assistant Secretary for 4Ps Ma. Evelyn Macapobre, and 4Ps National Program Manager Director Gemma Gabuya, awarded plaques to 4Ps pioneers, former DSWD officials and staff, in recognition of their dedication and long years of service to the program.

“From the government agencies and partner organizations that have provided invaluable support, to the program implementers who have worked tirelessly on the ground, to the communities who have embraced the program and become agents of change—we are indebted to your unwavering commitment,” Usec. Cabrera said.

The World Bank, one of the partners of the DSWD in the 4Ps program, handed over to DSWD officials the 4Ps Coffee Table Book that chronicles the successful stories of 4Ps households throughout the years.

The DSWD is committed to continuing the journey for the biggest conditional cash transfer program in the country to uplift more Filipino families, empower more communities, and ultimately eradicate poverty.