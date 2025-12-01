Home>News>Metro>DSWD Walang Gutom Kitchen beneficiaries share holiday meal from FoodPanda PH
Metro

DSWD Walang Gutom Kitchen beneficiaries share holiday meal from FoodPanda PH

Journal Online2

Welcoming the onset of the Christmas season, beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK) share a special meal with its clients courtesy of FoodPanda Philippines, the kitchen’s donor of the day.

Undersecretary Edu Punay of the Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG) and FoodPanda Philippines Managing Director Daniel Jaramillo served meals to families, children, and individuals dining at the WGK located at the Nasdake Building in Pasay City on Monday (December 1).

As part of the FoodPanda’s “Pasko na, We Gatchu” Christmas PANDAriwang 2025, the personnel also volunteered as servers for the day, sharing their time and spirit of giving as part of the company’s holiday celebration. Parents and children enjoyed a generous lunch set that included rice, chicken, kare-kare, pasta, and dessert.

Joining the simple celebration are Director Paul Ang of the DSWD’s IPDG; FoodPanda Philippines Growth and Marketing Director Patricia Jacinto; Public Affairs, Public Relations, CSR & Sustainability Director, Atty. Lew Carlo Lopez; Finance Director Leopoldo “Lhecks” De Castro; and special guest Jennica Garcia. (YADP)

