DSWD warns public anew against impostors of Sec. Rex Gatchalian soliciting donations

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) strongly warns the public against unscrupulous individuals impersonating DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and soliciting money to donate to foundations.

Using the name of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, some individuals sent out messages asking for money using various platforms. In some cases, the impostor pretended to be the DSWD Secretary’s aide.

In a Facebook post on February 14, Secretary Gatchalian has denied ever seeking or authorizing any form of monetary solicitation.

“Nais ko pong linawin na hindi ako at hindi kailanman ako nanghihingi o nagso-solicit ng anumang halaga para sa umano’y donasyon sa anumang foundation. Mag-ingat po sa mga nagpapanggap bilang Rex Gatchalian, lalo na sa Signal at WhatsApp, kung saan ginagamit nila ang aking litrato, pangalan, at maging ang contact number upang manloko,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his post.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, advises the public to be cautious and discerning on the fake accounts of Secretary Rex Gatchalian which are usually found in messaging apps Signal and WhatsApp.

“Hindi po nagso-solicit ang Departamento at lalo pong hindi nagso-solicit ng anumang halaga si DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian para donasyon umano sa mga foundation. Sa panahon ngayon na madaming gumagamit ng teknolohiya para mandaya at manlinlang, tayo po ay mag-ingat sa mga impostor ng Kalihim lalo na sa Signal at WhatsApp applications, kung saan ginagamit ang kanyang litrato, pangalan, at contact number,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

According to reports received by the Department, scammers have been sending messages asking for large sums of money and claiming that their accounts have reached transfer limits.

One message read: “Maxed out na my account’s limit and my staff’s account for the fund transfers sa Foundation, baka pwede you can do me a favor, will send it back na lang to your account later (midnight) transferred 950k na for them. Just send me the details.”

In other cases, individuals introduce themselves as “Emman,” a supposed staff member of Secretary Gatchalian, in an attempt to contact potential victims.

The DSWD spokesperson has clarified that Secretary Gatchalian does not solicit funds for any foundation and does not authorize aides or representatives to request money on his behalf through private messaging applications.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao also urges the public to remain vigilant, verify suspicious messages, and refrain from engaging with or sending money to individuals claiming to represent the DSWD chief.

Those who receive similar messages are advised to report the accounts to the proper authorities and to official DSWD communication channels.

“Lagi pong tandaan, kapag may natanggap na ganyang mensahe na nagsosolicit ng pera o pondo gamit ang pangalan ng ating Kalihim o sinuman sa Departamento, ipagbigay alam po agad sa official Facebook account ng DSWD, sa @dswdserves, o sa aming Field Offices upang agad na maaksyunan,” the DSWD spokesperson said. (CC)