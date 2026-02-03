DSWD warns public anew against scammers offering fake cash aid

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is once again warning the public against scammers posing as DSWD representatives who are circulating false messages promising cash aid ranging from Php6,500 to Php8,500 in exchange for personal information.

The scam messages, circulated primarily through text messages and Facebook Messenger, require individuals to send their full name, contact number, and home address to supposedly be listed among the beneficiaries of an alleged DSWD program.

In some instances, the scammers also require the victims to grant them access to their GCash account, allowing the perpetrators to siphon money from the unsuspecting individuals.

In response to the persistent scam reports, Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD’s spokesperson, issued a warning, clarifying that the messages are fraudulent and have never been authorized by any office of the Department.

“These messages are clearly a scam. The DSWD does not randomly select beneficiaries through text messages or private chat. And we do not ask the public to provide personal information such as addresses, phone numbers, or one-time passwords (OTPs) to receive assistance,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said on Tuesday (February 3).

The DSWD spokesperson noted that similar scam messages first surged in December 2025 during the holiday season, and are once again gaining traction from January to February this year, with several social media posts by netizens warning others after they themselves have been targeted or have been actually scammed.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out that all legitimate DSWD assistance programs, such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) and the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), follow a clear process and are implemented by the Department’s social workers, and development staff, either in coordination with local government units (LGUs), social workers or its accredited partners.

“All official announcements regarding DSWD programs are released only through our verified channels. If an offer sounds too easy or asks for sensitive information, that is already a red flag,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DSWD spokesperson urged the public to verify information only through its official communication platforms such as the DSWD official website: www.dswd.gov.ph and official Facebook page: facebook.com/dswdserves

The DSWD also encourages victims of scams to immediately report the incident to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) and to notify the DSWD through its official channels to help prevent falling victims to scammers. (CC)