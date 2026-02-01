DSWD welcomes NCDA support on enforcement of standards for care facilities

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomed the support expressed by the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) following the Standard Bureau’s action on an unlicensed care facility in San Pedro, Laguna.

On Thursday (January 29), the Department suspended the operation of a facility run by vlogger Benjie Perillo, known as Bench TV, which has been giving shelter to individuals, including minors, in street situation without a valid license from the DSWD’s Standards Bureau (SB).

“We welcome the support of the NCDA in our efforts to ensure that care services for vulnerable sectors comply with existing laws and standards. Gaya nga ng sabi ni Secretary Rex Gatchalian, hindi natin kinukwestyon ang kanyang magandang intensyon pero delikado kung ang isang care facility ay hindi lisensyado,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said on Sunday (February 1).

In a press statement by the NCDA posted in its Facebook account, the council said it supports the DSWD’s decision to close the facility, which housed 12 individuals including two minors as well as persons with disabilities.

“The NCDA commended the immediate action of the DSWD, highlighting its broader commitment to uphold standards in care services and protect vulnerable populations,” the NCDA statement said.

In the same press statement, NCDA Executive Director Glenda Relova said individuals or groups are not discouraged from helping those in need but they must comply with the legal requirements and respect the rights of vulnerable sectors, particularly persons with disabilities and minors.

The NCDA official raised concerns about the social media exposure of individuals with mental health conditions, which may violate several laws including the Data Privacy Act and the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities.

“The agency will work closely with the DSWD to monitor rescued people, especially those with disabilities to ensure proper case management and help return these individuals to their families after handling their cases,” Executive Director Relova said.

The Department expressed its commitment to working with the NCDA, an attached agency of the DSWD, to strengthen protective mechanisms and safeguard vulnerable Filipinos from harm and exploitation, particularly persons with disabilities. (YADP)