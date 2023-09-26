DSWD welcomes nomination of Asec. Garcia for 2022 Presidential Gawad CES Award

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomes the nomination of Assistant Secretary Arnel B. Garcia for the 2022 Presidential Gawad Career Executive Service (CES) Award.

The Gawad CES Award is a prestigious recognition that aims to honor and promote performance excellence in public service, particularly celebrating exceptional achievements by civil servants in executive or managerial roles.

Asst. Secretary Garcia was former Regional Director of the DSWD Field Offices in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol and Cagayan Valley Regions where he held the rank of Director IV and displayed remarkable dedication and competence throughout his career.

Under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., he was appointed assistant secretary and currently serves in the capacity in matters related to inclusive sustainable peace and special concerns of the DSWD.

As part of the nomination of Asst. Secretary Garcia, the DSWD also extends an invitation to the public and stakeholders to provide their valuable feedback and insights on the nominee and share pertinent information regarding his nomination.

The DSWD will continue to nurture personnel and officials to become outstanding civil servants, who foster positive social change in the poor, vulnerable, and marginalized sectors.