DSWD, World Bank hold wrap-up meeting for the Kalahi-CIDSS 16th ISM

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and partners from the World Bank, led by Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand Dr. Ndiamé Diop, attended the wrap up session for the 16th Implementation Support Mission (ISM) for the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) National Community-Driven Development Program (NCDDP) on Wednesday (October 4).

The 16th ISM highlighted the progress made by the DSWD’s retooling efforts to make the KALAHI-CIDSS NCDDP more inclusive and responsive to the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable communities in the Philippines.

Among the KALAHI-CIDSS NCDDP notable achievements were the reduction of local counterpart contribution (LCC) which resulted in the re-engagement of 19 out of 21 waived municipalities; the application of one-time release of community grants resulting to shorter turnaround time for the fund request requirements; and releasing guidelines for barangay clustering and existing unliquidated balances.

Also present in the meeting were Assistant Secretary for Specialized Programs under the DSWD Operations Group Florentino Loyola Jr. and KALAHI-CIDSS NCDDP National Program Manager Atty. Bernadette Mapue-Joaquin.