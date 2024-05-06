DSWD, World Bank in 17th wrap-up meet for KALAHI-CIDSS implementation

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and partners from the World Bank (WB) headed by Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand Dr. Ndiamé Diop meet on Monday (May 6) for the wrap up session for the 17th Implementation Support Mission (ISM) for the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) National Community-Driven Development Program (NCDDP).

During the meeting at the DSWD Central Office Auditorium in Quezon City, the WB commended the good performance of KALAHI-CIDSS to achieve its development objectives as part of its retooling efforts. Among the notable accomplishments mentioned were the 98 percent obligation rate for community grants; reduction of local counterpart contribution (LCC) which resulted in the re-engagement of 19 out of 21 waived municipalities; participation of 2.2 million community volunteers; and completion of 48,926 KALAHI-CIDSS sub-projects.

The WB representatives present in the meeting were Regional Director for East Asia and Pacific Anna Wellenstein; Senior Social Development Specialist and Task Team Leader Ditte Marie Fallesen; Practice Manager for Social Sustainability and Inclusion, East Asia and Pacific Janmejay Singh; Program Leader and Lead Water Supply and Sanitation Specialist Midori Makino; Social Development Specialist Josephine Jade; Social Development Specialist Paul Adolfo; Financial Management Specialist Maria Liennefer Penaroyo; and Procurement Specialist Melissa Agustines Yan.

Other DSWD officials who attended the meeting were Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez; Assistant Secretary for External Assistance and Development Juan Carlo Marquez; KALAHI-CIDSS National Program Manager Atty. Bernadette Mapue-Joaquin; KALAHI-CIDSS Deputy National Program Manager for Operations Rolando Villacorta Jr.; and KALAHI-CIDSS Deputy National Program Manager for Support Didith Bosoen.