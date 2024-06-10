DSWD, World Bank wrap up implementation support mission on joint projects

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the World Bank (WB) hold a wrap-up session on Monday (June 10) to discuss the results of the recently concluded Implementation Support Mission (ISM) for the Beneficiary Fast, Innovative, Responsive, Service Transformation (BFIRST) social protection project.

DSWD Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Adonis Sulit, who is also the BFIRST Project Director, represented DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Usec. Sulit was joined by Asst. Secretary for External Assistance and Development and BFIRST Project Manager Juan Carlo Marquez, Policy Development and Planning Bureau (PDPB) Director Rhodora Alday.

WB Operations Manager Dandan Chen, Task Team Leader Yoonyoung Cho and Social Protection Consultant Laarni Revilla were also present during the wrap-up session held at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

The wrap-up session was conducted to process the insights and observations from the joint field visit to Bohol of DSWD and WB on June 3 to 5, and the technical discussions on June 6 to 7.

Throughout the mission, the DSWD and the WB reviewed the progress of implementation of the BFIRST Project, particularly the achievement of the Performance Based Conditions and procurement activities.

The ISM covered the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) systems reengineering, PhilSys integration, and digital payments, as well as the progress in DSWD’s digital transformation efforts for dynamic social registry and digital infrastructure enhancement.