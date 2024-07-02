DSWD wraps up talks with E. Visayas ex-rebels for enhanced peace, dev’t programs

DSWD personnel hold focus group discussion with former members of the New Peoples Army (NPA) operating in Leyte and Samar provinces.

DSWD personnel hold focus group discussion with former members of the New Peoples Army (NPA) operating in Leyte and Samar provinces.

To strengthen the agency’s peace and development programs, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) held the final phase of its benchmarking study and field research in the provinces of Samar and Leyte from June 26 to 28.

“The results of the benchmarking study and field research will be included in the enhancements to the Case Management Guide for handling cases of former members of non-state armed groups (FMNSG) and utilized for enhancing the peace and development programs and services for the members of FMNSG’s eventual reintegration in the community,” said Salvador Arcangel VIII, social healing unit head of the DSWD’s newly established Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa-National Program Management Office (PDBBM-NPMO).

A team composed of members from the Office of the Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (OUSISPSC), PDBBM-NPMO, and the DSWD Field Office-8 (Eastern Visayas), partnered with the local government units (LGUs) of the two provinces to conduct focus group discussions (FGD) with former Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) and ‘militia ng bayan’ members.

The team also interviewed provincial and municipal social welfare and development officers, E-CLIP focal person, local leaders in San Isidro, Leyte and the president of the Eastern Visayas Federation of former CPP-NPA members.

Prior to the series of activities, the team had a courtesy call with the offices of the provincial governors and municipal mayors of Calbiga and San Isidro, represented by their respective administrators.

The activity was also attended by the regional representatives of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The field research completes the six phases of data gathering for the FMNSGs, which include the Abu Sayyaf Group, Cordillera Bodong Administration-Cordillera People’s Liberation Army (CBA-CPLA), Dawlah Islamiyah (Maute Group), KAPATIRAN and the CPP-NPA.

“The CM Guide enhancement is in line with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian’s directive to identify effective psychosocial interventions, in addition to short-term cash and material assistance for the former rebels’ full transformation as they get reintegrated into their communities,” the PDBBM-NPMO social healing unit head said.