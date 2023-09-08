DSWD Zam Pen aids fire-hit families in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has ordered the Field Office – 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) to give immediate assistance to some 1,000 individuals affected by the big fire in Bongao town in Tawi-Tawi province on Thursday (Sept.7).

Sec. Gatchalian ordered Regional Director Riduan P. Hadjimuddin to coordinate with the local government unit (LGU) of Bongao for the food and non-food items (FNFI) that will be given to the fire-affected constituents.

In his report to the DSWD chief, Director Hadjimuddin said the FO-9’s Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD) has already prepared 1,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs); 1,000 sleeping kits; 1,000 family kits; 1,000 hygiene kits and 150 modular tents.

“We have already coordinated with the OCD (Office of Civil Defense) for the transporting of these goods to Bongao,” Director Hadjimuddin said in his report.

The fire which started 1:40 p.m. Thursday razed some 100 houses along Kahapon Street, Barangay Poblacion in Bongao, which is part of Tawi-Tawi province.

“The DRMD coordinated with the MSWDO (Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office) for psychosocial support for the affected families,” Director Hadjimuddin said.

The DSWD regional director also reported that the Bongao LGU has set up a community kitchen for the 100 families affected by the fire.

Region 9 or the Zamboanga Peninsula Region covers the three provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay, as well as the highly urbanized Zamboanga City and the component city of Isabela. The regional center is the City of Pagadian.

The DSWD’s Field Office 9 has operational jurisdiction over the provinces of Tawi-Tawi and Sulu.