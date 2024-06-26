DSWD’s 4Ps celebrates 5th anniversary of program institutionalization

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), through its National Program Management Office (NPMO), is commemorating the fifth anniversary of the program’s institutionalization through a 4-day celebration from June 25 to June 28.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said on Tuesday (June 25) that the celebration aims to showcase the program’s achievements and inspire stakeholders to work toward a brighter future for 4Ps beneficiaries.

‘It has been five years since the program was institutionalized through the 4Ps Act and in that short span of time, several milestones have been achieved that are worthy of recognition. We owe these noble gains of the program to the beneficiaries themselves who put into good use the benefits that they received from the government. We also take cognizance of the contributions of partners and stakeholders to ensure that the program is on track of its objectives,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The 4Ps was institutionalized through Republic Act 11310 or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Act of 2019, making it the national poverty reduction strategy and a human capital investment program that provides conditional cash transfer to poor households for a maximum period of seven (7) years, to improve the health, nutrition and education aspect of their lives.

This year’s celebration, which carries the theme, “5ingko: Kwento at Larawan ng Pangarap, Pagtataya, Pagbabago, at Pagtataguyod ng Pamilyang Pilipino” will kick off on Tuesday (June 25) through the launch of a photo gallery that will showcase compelling stories of triumph from beneficiaries.

The photo gallery will illustrate how the 4Ps program nurtures dreams (Pangarap), fosters commitment (Pagtataya), drives transformation (Pagbabago), and promotes the upliftment (Pagtataguyod) of Filipino families.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, along with Undersecretary for National Household Targeting System (NHTS) and 4Ps Vilma Cabrera, Asst. Secretary for NHTS and 4Ps Marites Maristela (CESO II)I, 4Ps National Program Manager Gemma Gabuya and other 4Ps Management Committee members, will lead the ribbon cutting ceremony of the photo exhibit at the DSWD New Lobby in Quezon City that will kick-off of the anniversary celebration.

Dubbed “Pantawid Pamilya Memory Lane: Limang Mukha ng Pantawid Pamilya”, the photo exhibit will take visitors on a visual journey through the program’s evolution from its inception to its present-day implementation.

On Thursday (June 27), the 4Ps-NPMO will hold a Multistakeholders’ Forum at Hotel Lucky Chinatown that will serve as a platform for open discussions on the program’s accomplishments and areas for improvement.

With a sub-theme “4Ps: Towards Beneficiaries’ Self-Sufficiency” the forum aims to assess the program’s strengths and weaknesses and explore ways to further support beneficiaries as they transition out of the program.

Select 4Ps beneficiaries from five regions who have excelled in professional board examinations, alongside a diverse range of stakeholders, such as development partners and civil society organizations (CSOs) are the main participants to the forum.

The four-day commemoration will culminate on Friday (June 28) with the “Pagpupugay at Pasasalamat sa mga Tagapag-paunlad ng 4Ps” at the Hotel Lucky Chinatown in recognition of 4Ps beneficiaries from five regions who have topped board examinations.

The culmination will also recognize 4Ps staff at the national, regional, and local levels, as well as development partners who have significantly contributed to the program’s success.

“Through the 4Ps law anniversary celebration, the 4Ps-NPMO is hopeful to further strengthen its collaboration with development partners and stakeholders, as well as to shape a brighter future for the beneficiaries it serves, “ the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

The 4Ps, the flagship anti-poverty program of the Philippine government, aims to eradicate the inter-generational cycle of poverty and promoting human capital development through education, nutrition, and health grants.